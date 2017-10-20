Western University students pay rent with music

Three upper-year students from the music program at Western University have been given the opportunity to live rent-free at a retirement home in London, Ont., in exchange for giving musical performances to the seniors living in the home.

Heather Gingerich, a graduate of the music program at Western University and the director of the program, said she was inspired by a similar model in Cleveland, Ohio.

Gingerich said she saw this as an opportunity to “invite some students to live in residence [for] free room and board in exchange for a bit of their time doing what they do anyways as music students.”

According to Gingerich, by the end of November, 2017 there will be about 40 senior residents living at the home.

Gingerich said the program is a great opportunity for students to build community and friendship and that one of the many benefits is that the students “have a built-in cheering section for them and they have this family, this network built right in.”

Ivy Manouchehri, a graduate student in the music program is one of three students living at the home.

Manouchehri, who plays the piano and flute, said the program has given her the opportunity to rediscover the low-pressure environment of being able to play music for fun.

“A lot of what I’ve been doing as a graduate student in music performance has been high-stress recitals where a big chunk of my grade is resting on one recital so it’s really fun to just sit down and play a couple of tunes and have the residents listen and enjoy what I have to offer, without being overly critical,” she said.

The program requires students to volunteer 10 to 12 hours a week practicing musical instruments through impromptu recitals, and practiced performances, according to Gingerich. Students will also receive three free meals during the week, including daily breakfasts.

Although the program is not for everyone, Manouchehri said she benefits from the financial stability it provides.

“It’s nice to know that I can focus on my music and my relationships in my community rather than working three jobs trying to put myself through school,” she said.

As far as expectations go, Manouchehri said the program is not at all what she had in mind.

She said she thought it would be “a little bit clinical,” where she would sign a contract and report any problems that may arise.

“It’s not been like that at all,” she said. “It’s such a wonderful community that’s already been established . . . I can only see it being even more positive as the retirement home fills out and as we get to make even more meaningful connections with those around us.”

The program has just begun, but Manouchehri already has big plans for the home.

“I’m hoping when we have a bit more of a population to see if I could start a choir,” she said.

Betty Anne Younker, dean of Western’s music faculty, told City News she’s excited about about what this opportunity could bring to students, and said she’ll need to see how successful the program is before they decide to expand it.

Gingerich added that the students will also have the opportunity to continue living in the retirement home beyond the school year and into the summer as long as they are returning to school in the fall.

