RRRA cuts the cheese — Mac Daddy’s replaced

The Rideau River Residence Association (RRRA) has finally come through on their two-year promise to replace the Mac Daddy’s in Oasis after students requested a different food option.

The mac and cheese restaurant was replaced in September with La Cocina, a Mexican food restaurant chain, which serves burritos, tacos and salads.

“There was a lot of interest in finding an alternative to Mac Daddy’s,” RRRA president Hyder Naqvi said.

According to him, students specifically requested a burrito restaurant.

Naqvi said the replacement came after working with Aramark, the food service company that controls all the on-campus vendors except for Henry’s Convenience Store, Oliver’s Pub & Patio, and Rooster’s Coffeehouse, which are owned by the Carleton University Students’ Association.

He said delays at Aramark last year caused the project to be postponed, but Aramark worked quickly to get it done over the summer.

In a previous article from The Charlatan, published last March, then-RRRA vice-president (operations) Daniel Pollak said that replacing Mac Daddy’s was unlikely due to an increase in sales at the chain.

However, Naqvi said Aramark was quite receptive when they suggested a change of vendor this summer.

“When we asked them to consider a burrito place downstairs, they got on that very quickly actually,” he said.

Naqvi also said the change to La Cocina was done “very easily” because Aramark was already introducing one to the University Centre food court.

Taylor Day, a third-year political science student who lives in residence, said in an email that she had eaten Mac Daddy’s once, and wasn’t a fan.

“The portions were small and expensive compared to the $1 box of Kraft Dinner I could have made instead,” she said.

While she said there was never a line at the Mac Daddy’s, she is a big fan of the La Cocina.

“I have had La Cocina three times now, each time a chicken burrito, and it has been fantastic,” she said. “There are plenty of toppings for the burritos or tacos and they are always fresh. It’s delicious and (maybe just a bit) healthier!”

Ruzbeh Irani, a third-year industrial design student, said in an email that he ate at Mac Daddy’s once in his two years on residence and wouldn’t eat there again. He described the food as “bland and not filling” and said that while Oasis was usually busy, the Mac Daddy’s was not.

Naqvi also agreed that La Cocina is more popular than Mac Daddy’s was.

“I’ve seen a lot more students go to La Cocina rather than more students that went to Mac Daddy’s,” he commented.

Naqvi said La Cocina is a healthier option for students who would prefer a burrito and salad rather than pizza or poutine after a workout.

“[Aramark] did see room for improvement and that’s why they were looking to see alternatives as well,” he said.

