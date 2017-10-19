Paint Party raises awareness for infant loss

Bereaved Families of Ottawa (BFO) hosted their second annual Paint Party fundraiser on Oct. 15 in honour of National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness day. Participants of all ages were guided in creating a scenery painting on a canvas using acrylic paint and a variety of different brushes, and also had the opportunity to win raffle prizes and bid on items in a silent auction.

The room was abuzz as participants worked hard at creating a special piece of art that they could take home with them, all while supporting a charity close to hearts of several participants.

Many of the attendees had personally attended support sessions held by BFO or knew people who had benefitted from one of their programs, while others were just members of the community looking to give back to a worthwhile cause.

“Normally people meet here under sad circumstances, and I didn’t want this to be a sad event,” said Samantha Medaglia, a volunteer for BFO and event co-ordinator of the fundraiser. “It’s a good way to give people an artistic outlet.”

While the event raised funds for BFO as a whole, it specifically sought to shed light on prenatal loss.

“For me this date [and] pregnancy loss is a big thing” said Medaglia, who experienced the loss of an infant when her daughter was born stillborn.

Michaela Alexis, who attended the event, said it’s important to discuss the issue openly.

“I think it’s really important to keep a conversation going because [prenatal loss] has been taboo and unspoken for such a long time,” Alexis said. “It’s something that we need to openly discuss and talk about.”

BFO hosts monthly as well as weekly support group sessions for those who have suffered the loss of a loved one.

“Our services are open to anyone in the community who have suffered what I call a life-altering loss, and people that want to be in a support group with other people who have incurred a similar loss,” said Jane Davey, a board member of BFO.

Photo by Valentina Figureo