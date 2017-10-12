Editorial: The art scene needs more minority artists

While the general idea surrounding art is that it is something visually appealing, it usually goes beyond that and is more than skin-deep for minority artists.

At an Oct. 5 event, Kosisochukwu Nnebe and Pansee Atta, two minority artists, shared their experiences on navigating the art scene.

And while art might seem as simple as putting paint on a canvas, it’s not that easy for minority artists.

For example, a minority artists whose art is ‘political’ might have to think carefully about what they present.

Other minority artists might question if their art must be political or revolutionary to have merit.

Nnebe discussed this at the event and about the freedom of a Black artist wanting to create art that is not political or vice versa. These questions are real dilemmas minority artists face and it’s important to have those conversations.

Discussing the realities of minority artists navigating the art scene opens the door for further and deeper questions.

For example, it not only creates space for talking about art dilemmas but also allows for conversations about accurate representation of Black characters, or the relationships these artists have with artists who are not minorities themselves.

Therefore, it’s important to have more minority artists talking about their experiences because it creates the space to talk about personal struggles, politics, art, and race relations all at once.