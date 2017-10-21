Editorial: Mental health is an ongoing commitment

Mental illness often has side effects that are undetectable. It’s important for students to be aware of the well-being of those around them and themselves.

But while students are taking the initiative to help those around them, university officials have yet to start their own student awareness week. Each year, the various student associations on campus come together to host a mental health awareness week—why hasn’t the university come out with anything similar? It is essential for Carleton to recognize and educate students on this topic, but more importantly, to show that they are here to support us.

A lot is being demanded from students today. School can be a trigger for many students with the workload, homework, and class schedules that are hard to maintain on top of extracurricular activities and jobs to cover tuition. At the same time, it is difficult for students to access the help the need on campus, due to barriers of long lines, money, and lack of support from faculty.

If Carleton is to support student mental health, then it should start by making sure that doctor’s notes for mental health issues are taken as seriously as ones for physical illnesses and injuries.

Carleton’s past reputation as a ‘suicide school’ has been removed, but addressing mental health is an ongoing commitment. The success of Carleton’s students comes from not only the time spent on campus, but the time in-between. We cannot succeed academically if we do not have proper support. We certainly do not want history repeating itself.