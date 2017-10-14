CUSA plans for digital kiosks in UniCentre

The Carleton University Students’ Association (CUSA) is looking to implement kiosks in the University Centre atrium.

CUSA president Zameer Masjedee said the kiosks would promote student events and CUSA services.

Masjedee said he hopes the kiosks will encourage Carleton clubs to post their events on CUSA Hub, a website meant to help students connect with different clubs and societies on campus.

He said CUSA was approached by a Hatch start-up group that works out of Lead To Win in the St. Patrick’s Building. Hatch is a student-led program for entrepreneurs at Carleton.

Masjedee explained that the kiosks would work similar to maps found in shopping malls.

“This is sort of the interactive version of that,” he said.

He said it will cost CUSA a couple thousand dollars to cover the hardware costs of the industrial quality 42-inch television.

He said they don’t have final costs yet as CUSA is hoping to collaborate with the Graduate Students’ Association, as it has also shown interest in marketing its services on the kiosks.

“I know that they’re really excited,” Masjedee said.

He added that CUSA has also reached out to the university about the kiosks. He added that they have also shown interest in displaying their student services on the devices.

CUSA plans to pay for the kiosks over a couple years, with around $1,000 coming from the operating budget this year, plus additional costs for software and maintenance.

Masjedee said it will be convenient to communicate with Hatch about any changes or fixes the kiosks might need, because the group is based at Carleton.

Gavin Resch, CUSA vice-president (finance), said CUSA is currently working to get the electrical work approved, but the kiosks should be implemented by the end of the semester.

“It’s definitely in the final stages,” he said.

He also said the location of the kiosks will help to attract students to club events and CUSA services, such as Rooster’s Coffeehouse and Oliver’s Pub & Patio.

“We’re excited to give it a test and see what students think,” he added.

Graphic by Manoj Thayalan