Ottawa celebrates Canada 150 amidst rain and large crowds

Amidst heavy rain, long line-ups, and other controversial moments, Canadians from coast to coast gathered at Parliament Hill on Canada Day to celebrate Canada 150, witnessing a day’s worth of musical performances, special guest appearances, and nighttime fireworks.

Throughout the early morning, the main focus was on Indigenous issues, following the setup of a teepee on Parliament Hill on June 28 by a group of Indigenous activists.

Calling it a “re-occupation,” the intent was to highlight Canada’s history of violence and forced assimilation towards Indigenous people, according to the Toronto Star.

“[Canada Day allows us] to reflect on our past, to cheer on today, and to recommit ourselves to the future,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in his morning speech.

“This is what we have to remember: we can achieve reconciliation, but in order to get there, we must educate ourselves, and dedicate our efforts to progress, and work very, very hard to see it through,” he said.

The day did not roll out as smoothly as expected, however.

Around 8 a.m., Canadians braved both mud and a downpour of rain.

“We were prepared for anything, and we weren’t going to miss it for anything,” said Caroline Martin from Alberta, dressed in a poncho amidst a swarm of umbrellas. “You’ve got Canada, you’ve got weather.”

Attendees were also forced to wait in line for hours just to enter the Hill, calling it ‘an absolute fiasco,’ according to CBC News. Blame was put mostly on disorganized security members, and technical malfunctions on LCD screens that broadcasted the event was also a cause of annoyance.

Controversy also emerged from Trudeau’s morning speech, where he forgot to name Alberta in his address to the audience. Trudeau later tweeted an apology.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were also in attendance.

“Around the world, Canada is recognized as a champion of human rights,” Prince Charles said. “Canada’s commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous peoples demonstrates a remarkable determination to forge an ever better society.”

Actress Sandra Oh of Grey’s Anatomy fame and French singer Mitsou hosted the early afternoon’s events, and went on to present performances from Canadian artists such as Buffy Sainte-Marie.

Bono and The Edge from the Irish band U2 were also part of the festivities, performing their song “One.”

“Whether you have just arrived from Syria or your roots go back thousands of years, this is your home” Bono said. “When others build walls, you open doors. When others divide, your arms are opened wide.”

The afternoon also featured a citizenship ceremony at the National Art Centre, a reaffirmation program (where current citizens repeat the citizenship oath to reaffirm their commitment to Canada), and a farewell to long-time host of The National, Peter Mansbridge, who signed off for the last time from the CBC that day.

Other celebratory events during the day were held at museums across Ottawa which offered free admission for the day, as well as Major’s Hill Park, which also hosted several festivities.

The evening concert featured performances by artists such as Kelly Bado, Alessia Cara, and Serena Ryder, who performed a rendition of Gordon Lightfoot’s “Carefree Highway.”

“Canada is a diverse country brimming with talent,” Trudeau said, who hosted the evening concert with his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.

Ryder was soon followed by Lightfoot himself to perform “If You Could Read My Mind.”

Cirque du Soleil also put on a grand acrobatic performance involving stilts, aerial hoops, and a large pole on the centre stage. The concert finished with all performers coming back onstage to sing the Tragically Hip’s “Ahead By a Century,” led by musical group Choir, Choir, Choir. Trudeau called the song “one of the best Canadian songs in the past 150 years.”

“When diverse Canadians sit down to create music it’s really something special . . . We know there are huge differences, but we have figured out that diversity is something to be celebrated, diversity is something to be embraced,” Trudeau said.

The night culminated with a grand display of fireworks above Parliament Hill, lasting more than 20 minutes.

“We are at a pivotal moment in our history—we can’t be afraid to talk openly about the whole of our history, the things that makes us proud, and the mistakes we must confront,” said Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage. “We must continue to listen to one another, to engage, to learn and grow together, because that is what reconciliation and what Canada is all about . . . This is our Canada—a work in progress.”