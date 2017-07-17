Men’s hockey picks up four new recruits

The Carleton Ravens men’s hockey team has signed three new players as they continue their offseason retooling.

The four recruits are Benji Curtis, Cody Caron, Matt Sozanski, and Michael Constantine.

Although official signings have only been announced within the last couple of months, Ravens head coach Marty Johnston said the recruiting process started as early as last September.

“We identify the 20-year-old players of the Major Junior and Junior A level, and we start compiling our lists and identifying who would be a potential fit at our school. If it’s a fit for both, we move forward,” Johnston said.

Benji Curtis is a forward from Mactaquac, N.B. He played last on the Pictou County Weeks Crushers of the Maritime Junior A Hockey League (MHL).

“Benji is an energy player that’s coming to us with [a] glowing reputation in terms of his character and he’s been a captain . . . and a strong leader wherever he’s gone. So we’ll be looking for him to set the right tone moving forward,” Johnston said.

Curtis recorded 26 goals and 29 assists last season in 49 games with the Crushers.

“When I originally planned to play hockey after Junior, I thought I would be staying around my region. Then a guy that housed Taylor MacDougall, [a fellow junior hockey player] suggested that we should try Carleton because he had a contact there, so we ended up being in touch with them and it kind of worked out in the end,” Curtis said.

In terms of coming to Carleton and playing for the Ravens, Curtis said he hopes to bring energy to the team.

“Just hard work. Just find a way to win with the team. I know that they’re successful so just wanting to keep going in that direction and hopefully try to win a national championship,” Curtis said.

Cody Caron is a right-winger from Sault St. Marie, Ont. who played this past year with the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League.

“Cody is a big power forward that we hope will help us at both ends of the rink, and who can add size to our team. He’s a big strong guy who skates really well,” Johnston said.

Caron recorded eight goals and 13 assists last season in 46 games.

Matt Sozanski is a defenceman from Calgary, Alta. He previously played for the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League and tallied three goals and 33 assists in 63 games last season.

“Sozanski is a very good skating defenceman that we see as an offensive defenseman coming into our league, so we’re hopeful he can add to our powerplay and provide some offence from the backend,” Johnston said.

The fourth recruit, blue liner Michael Constantine, comes to Carleton from the MHL’s Miramichi Timberwolves.

Curtis, Caron, Sozanski, and Constantine join forwards Jared Steege and Dakota Odgers as the most recent Ravens’ recruits.

