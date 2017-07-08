Bluesfest Day Two: Matt Andersen, Old Whiskey Road, and Melissa Etheridge

After a day of heavy rain, thunder, and lightning in the nation’s capital, the clouds parted and the sun came out just in time for the second night of Bluesfest.

Kicking off the evening’s festivities was Old Whiskey Road. The Ottawa-based folk group played numerous upbeat and uplifting songs that were very much enjoyed by the small, but joyful crowd.

The band’s genuine sound was boosted by the accordion skills of keyboard player Ben Ellis, as well as vocalists Dave Morrow and Kristine St-Pierre, who maintained tight and pleasant-sounding harmonies in almost every song.

Opening things up on the main City Stage was Melissa Etheridge. The multi-Grammy Award winning rocker from Kansas endured throughout the evening, demonstrating the strength and capabilities of her gritty and versatile voice. With the support of a Canadian backup band, Etheridge produced a bright, crisp, and passionate Southern rock sound.

Not afraid of making a political statement, Etheridge promoted a message of love and unity, saying to the crowd that Canadians “are leading the whole world.” A cover performance of The Staples Singers’ “Respect Yourself” followed.

Keeping the “blues” in “Bluesfest” was Matt Andersen. Having shared the stage with notable artists such as Randy Bachman, Serena Ryder, and Bo Diddley, Anderson brought his own band and his own unique style to the festival’s Bluesville Stage.

Andersen’s soulful vocals and groovy guitar riffs and licks energized the small venue and resonated with the tightly packed crowd. The band members, who individually stood out in their various solo parts, seamlessly managed transitions between songs and changes in tempo and dynamics.

Just like the previous night of the festival, country music was once again front and centre. Beginning on the Claridge Homes Stage was Madeline Merlo of Maple Ridge, B.C.

Merlo’s performance had a somewhat difficult start, as her singing was being overpowered by the bass and drum kit. After that issue was resolved, Merlo’s melodic tone and extensive range could be heard loud and clear. In addition, Merlo demonstrated her versatility by performing in different subgenres of country, such as country rock and country pop.

Finally, closing off the night on the City Stage was Justin Moore. The Arkansas-native and his band bought a big country rock sound to close out the evening, playing through many of his number one songs, both old and new.

Moore’s relaxed presence on stage combined with his strong and wide-ranged vocals fired up the crowd, making them sing and dance all through the night. Moore changed the atmosphere while performing his 2011 hit “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away,” an emotional song inspired by his late grandfather.

The second night of Bluesfest offered another solid series of diverse performances and something for everyone to enjoy.

Photos credits: Meagan Casalino