Bluesfest Day Three: Tegan & Sara, Brandi Carlile, and 50 Cent

On a cool and breezy evening, Bluesfest’s third night was highlighted by a series of diverse and star-studded performances from some of the festival’s biggest acts.

Taking to the Claridge Homes stage early in the evening was Canadian indie-pop duo Tegan and Sara, in their third appearance at the festival. Not only did the multi-Juno Award-winning duo show appreciation to the loyal crowd, but they went on stage with one main goal: to have fun.

On a stage covered with giant colourful inflatable letters spelling “T & S,” the group played a mix of songs from their eight studio albums, highlighting both their newer pop releases as well as their older folk roots.

Between songs, they found the time to joke about everything from aging, their sexualities, nearly falling off the stage and how much (or rather, how little) they pay their backup band, while also finding the time to reminisce about their first time playing in the capital region—in the early 2000s at a summer camp in Hull. Toward the end of the show, Tegan ran off the stage to bring out a dog belonging to a member of the stage crew and proceeded to dedicate their song “Boyfriend” to it.

Saturday night also continued Bluesfest’s showcase of country and folk artists, this time with Brandi Carlile. The Seattle-based singer-songwriter delivered a pleasant and joyful performance to the small but dedicated crowd. Carlile’s performance was augmented with the support of a full and closely-connected band.

Carlile had a unique chemistry with band members Phil and Tim Hanseroth, who have recorded and shared the stage with her for over 15 years. In particular, Carlile and the Hanseroth twins displayed tight three-part harmony while performing her 2015 acoustic track “The Eye.”

Carlile also used her performance as an opportunity to promote her charity work. This past May, Carlile re-released her 2007 album The Story, with all proceeds from the newer version of the album going toward War Child UK to help support children living in refugee camps around the world.

The evening closed off with a massive party led by one of the festival’s biggest acts: 50 Cent. The 42-year-old rap superstar took to the City Stage in front of a large, densely packed crowd, performing notable hits such as “P.I.M.P.,” “Candy Shop,” and “In Da Club.”

With the support of a DJ and two backup performers, 50 Cent energized the crowd—especially in the front pit—by getting them to jump, mosh, and chant along with him.

Smiling and in a great mood, 50 Cent’s explosive performance has been the biggest of the festival so far.

