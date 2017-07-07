Bluesfest Day One: Toby Keith, Tribe Royal, and Sam Roberts Band

Ottawa’s largest annual music festival kicked its 24th edition on July 6 at LeBreton Flats with a diverse and interesting lineup. For everyone from country lovers to local indie enthusiasts, the first night of the 2017 RBC Ottawa Bluesfest had a lot to offer.

Opening the festival on the Claridge Homes stage was Tribe Royal. The long-haired Ottawa-based indie rock group performed a variety of songs from their two studio albums, ranging from energetic and upbeat to calm and laid back. In particular, the country-inspired “Sippin’ On Whiskey” projected a delightful feeling over the joyful audience.

The bass lines by Bram Al-Najjar and the drum fills by Mike Giamberardino, along with the guitar riffs and harmonized vocals by Chris Kerwin and Terry O’Brien combined to create a funky and uplifting sound. Overall, the performance was very well-received by the small but enthusiastic and supportive crowd.

The main headliner of the evening on the festival’s City Stage was Toby Keith. The Oklahoma-based country singer, accompanied by a full band and horn section, delivered a patriotic performance of his song “Red, White & Blue.”

Perhaps the most outstanding performance of Bluesfest’s opening night came from Montreal’s Sam Roberts Band. In front of a packed and excited crowd, the band performed an intriguing mix of songs from Roberts’ early days as a solo artist, as well as newer songs from the band’s latest record TerraForm.

Roberts kept the crowd engaged throughout the entire 80 minute show by encouraging audience members to sing and dance in songs such as “We’re All In This Together” and “Where Have All the Good People Gone?”

Later, Roberts invited the members of Tribe Royal to join him on stage and play along in the finale performance of his 2002 classic “Brother Down.”

In an earlier interview with The Charlatan, Tribe Royals’ Chris Kerwin said the band was looking forward to playing at Bluesfest.

“To now be here 10 years later and be playing there, realizing a childhood dream and opening for one of our idols too [Sam Roberts], it’s an experience that you can’t take for granted. I’m really grateful for it because it may never come again,” Kerwin said.

Another notable performance took place on the festival’s small Blacksheep Stage featuring Death From Above 1979. The Toronto-based dance-punk duo performed a vibrant set, which kept the crowd dancing, jumping and crowdsurfing. Drummer and lead singer Sebastien Grainger, along with bassist and keyboard player Jesse F. Keeler, produced a pulsating, thorough and electric sound.

Featuring a lineup full of Canadian artists, those who took the stage during Bluesfest’s opening night made sure that their music would be heard loud and clear, contributing to a successful beginning to one of Canada’s largest outdoor music festivals.

Photo credits: Meagan Casalino