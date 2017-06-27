RRRA’s Abstentions closed for the summer

The Rideau River Residence Association (RRRA) has opted to close its convenience store in Residence Commons for the summer.

“Tomorrow is the LAST DAY! That abstenstions [sic] will be open until September! Come get what is left before it is all gone!” read an April 21 post on RRRA’s Facebook page.

According to Hyder Naqvi, RRRA’s president, Abstentions is closed for an upgrade to its accounting system.

“This will allow Abstentions to increase profits, reduce expenses, and create a better system to serve students,” Naqvi said via Facebook.

Despite the store’s popularity with summer residence guests, Naqvi said Abstentions’ decreased summer activity compared to the fall and winter terms means the closure will not lead to a loss in profit.

According to him, the focus on better financial information will improve the long-term success of the store, such as the introduction of digital records in the future which will aid in the auditing process.

Naqvi said the closure will have no negative effect on the association’s planned work this summer; working on the annual audit, developing programs for the new year and finding sponsors remain part of the executive team’s schedule.

Abstentions’ upgrade will also include a new logo and a student design contest is underway, Naqvi added.

“I encourage everyone to participate; it’s a great opportunity to influence a part of the Carleton experience, and RRRA, that will be around for a long time,” Naqvi said.

The Charlatan reached out to the store’s manager and staff to find out if the summer closure will have an effect but they declined to comment.

Photo credits: Trevor Swann