Ravens Football announces new defensive line coach

The Carleton Ravens football team has announced David Caron as their new defensive line coach.

Caron called his decision to apply for the job a “no-brainer,” and cited his strong relationship with the coaching staff as a deciding factor.

“It’s a program that’s heading in the right direction,” Caron said. “I think it’s an amazing staff to work with and just a great environment to coach and to work with great student athletes.”

Caron was previously the defensive line and special teams coach of Les Élans du Cégep Garneau for three seasons.

He got his start in coaching at his former high school, Les Loups de l’École Secondaire Curé-Antoine-Labelle, in 2007.

Caron had the opportunity to coach his younger brother, Calgary Stampeders long-snapper Pierre-Luc Caron, for three seasons in high school. Caron describes his coaching style as one centered around effort.

“Playing the defensive line position is about effort and passion,” Caron said. “We’re always looking for guys that want to make plays.”

The d-line coach also emphasizes technique.

“I’m a very technical guy, very focused on small details. I think it’s that part that helps us have an edge on the guys we’re playing against.”

The Laval, Que. native played defensive tackle at Les Spartiates du Cégep du Vieux-Montréal until knee and ankle injuries ended his career.

“It’s always tough,” Caron said of his decision to stop playing. “You always want to be on the field but at the end of the day, it’s a long-term decision.”

Despite the hardship of a short-lived playing career, Caron said switching from playing the defensive line to coaching it was a natural fit for him.

“It’s something I knew since the time I was playing,” he said. “I always knew I would end up coaching.”

Caron said he appreciates his position and opportunity as a coach more after his injuries.

“It’s something that we should all keep in our minds, that playing the game and coaching the game and having the opportunity of playing and coaching, I mean, is a privilege,” he said.

Caron has a kinesiology degree from the Université du Québec à Montréal, which he said helps with his coaching.

“Being a very detail-oriented guy, I think my degree helped me through that, to be very meticulous about positioning, about being in the right position to take a block or to do a pass rush,” Caron said.

Caron pinpoints staying organized and structured as his greatest challenge, but that learning from others helps him improve his coaching strategies.

He stressed the importance of having everyone on the same page.

“We should never take for granted that people know what we are talking about,” Caron said. “We always need to explain, to be precise on what we want and what we’re asking.”

Caron will start his first season coaching with the team when training opens for the upcoming season in July.