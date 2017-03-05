Women’s basketball wins first OUA title in program history

For the first time in program history, the Carleton Ravens women’s basketball team is the reigning Ontario University Athletics (OUA) Champions, as they defeated the Queen’s Gaels by a score of 49-41 in the OUA Gold Medal game in Kingston.

The win marked the 21st straight victory for the Ravens, as they haven’t lost since a season opening defeat against the Algoma Thunderbirds on Nov. 18.

Heading into the game, the Ravens were also the only OUA team to defeat the Gaels this season, as they foiled Queen’s’ hopes for an undefeated season on Feb. 10 with a 60-52 victory in Kingston.

Through the first quarter of the OUA Gold Medal game, the Ravens found themselves holding on to a narrow one point lead at 12-11. By the end of the second quarter, the Ravens were able to extend their lead to 26-21.

Queen’s struggled to generate momentum through the first half, as they shot 19 per cent from the field, and missed all eight attempts from three-point range. The Ravens were marginally better, as they hit 34 percent of their shots, and one of six three-pointers.

The game remained close as the third quarter began. The Ravens were able to extend their lead to eight by the end of the quarter, after outscoring the Gaels 10-7.

The eight-point lead would be enough for the Ravens to hold onto, and they exchanged points with the Gaels throughout the fourth quarter to prevent a comeback, and seal a 49-41 victory.

Ravens forward Heather Lindsay lead the Carleton offence with 15 points, and added 16 of Carleton’s 47 rebounds.

The Ravens will now prepare for the U SPORTS women’s basketball Final 8 for the first time since 2013. They’ll head to Victoria, BC to take part in the tournament from Mar. 9-13

