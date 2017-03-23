Unofficial GSA election results released

The unofficial results for the Graduate Students’ Association (GSA) election were released online on March 23.

The Grads United slate, which ran unopposed, won all five executive positions.

Current GSA president Debbie Owusu-Akyeeah was elected as vice-president (operations) with a total of 215 yes votes, the most of any executive candidate.

Eric Hitsman, the current vice-president (operations) received 195 yes votes, and will take the helm of the association as president in the 2017-18 school year.

Current vice-president (finance) Taylor Howarth will retain her position in the upcoming year, receiving 199 yes votes.

Jenna Amirault, the current vice-president (external) will also keep her position, having received 209 yes votes.

Jay Ramasubramanyam, the only candidate not part of the current executive, received 202 votes, and will take on the role of vice-president (academic).

Asia Barclay, Alexa Dodge, and Ahmed Hassan were all elected to seats on the university’s Senate.

Current vice-president (academic) William Felepchuk was the only candidate running for a seat on the Graduate Faculty Board.

Graduate students were also asked to vote in a referendum on whether or not to raise the cost of the GSA health plan by $20, and to tie the levy to the Consumer Price Index.

The referendum passed, with 196 yes votes being cast, and 59 no votes. One ballot was spoiled, and three were left unmarked.

A total of 261 ballots were cast in the election.