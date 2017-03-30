Universities work to incorporate Indigenous learning

Among the 94 calls to action published by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in a 2015 report were numerous references to the need for increased education about Indigenous issues, including a call for governments to “provide the necessary funding to post-secondary institutions to educate teachers on how to integrate Indigenous knowledge and teaching methods in classrooms.”

Some Canadian universities are working to better recognize Indigenous knowledge on their campuses, from the implementation of Indigenous content requirements, to the creation of buildings dedicated to Indigenous studies and culture.

Lakehead University

Following the implementation of an Indigenous content requirement in the fall 2016 semester, Lakehead University is working to address student concerns about the information being taught.

“There have been some disagreements between students and instructors over delivery of content, and so one of the issues that’s come up is the importance of providing support to faculty to help ensure that the content being delivered is appropriate,” said Peggy Smith, interim vice-provost (Aboriginal initiatives) at Lakehead. “So one of the things that we’re doing is hiring an Indigenous curriculum specialist.”

Along with helping faculty to find resource material for Indigenous content courses, the Indigenous curriculum specialist will act as a support person for students to speak with about course content, Smith said. The university will also be following up with faculty currently teaching Indigenous content courses.

“I think we’d probably like to see more work around incorporating traditional knowledge holders in our curriculum, and we certainly want to see every academic unit that go beyond this minimum requirement,” Smith said.

In May 2014, Lakehead made the decision requiring all undergraduate students to fulfill an Indigenous content requirement in order to graduate. Under the requirement, students are required to fulfill 18 hours of study on Indigenous content in a discipline-specific course, which is equivalent to 0.5 course credits.

University of Winnipeg

Similar to Lakehead, the University of Winnipeg (U of W) also has a discipline-specific Indigenous content requirement. According to Kevin Lamoureux, associate vice-president (Indigenous affairs) at U of W, the implementation of the content requirement, which started in September 2016, has been “going great.”

“The most difficult question that I get from students who have taken the course, and I’m talking about mostly non-Indigenous students, is honestly ‘why haven’t we learned this any sooner?’” Lamoureux said. “I think that speaks to the willingness and the readiness of young people to really embrace contributing to change once they understand the reason why change needs to take place. There’s a thirst for reconciliation once the need for reconciliation is understood.”