Steele named RSEQ women’s hockey All-Star

The Carleton Ravens women’s hockey team’s starting goaltender, Katelyn Steele, was named to the Réseau du Sport Étudiant de Quebec (RESQ) Second Team All-Star team on Feb. 22.

The accolade marked the second straight year that Steele was named a Second Team All-Star.

A Markham, Ont. native, Steele played 17 games this season, and won four games with the Ravens, who finished last place in the league this year.

Steele led the league with 541 saves, and posted the second-best save percentage at 0.920. She also posted a 3.03 goals against average.

“It’s a huge honour, and it’s really nice to be recognized for the hard work,” Steele said. “I feel like I have matured to the league, playing it for a couple of years now.”

“I have a better understanding of [the game]. Having the support of my team, I know, has helped me to grow as a goalie and get better,” she said.

Earlier in the season, Steele was named RSEQ Female Athlete of the Week following a 52-save victory over the Université de Montréal Carabins on Jan. 10.

Although she was named an All-Star, Steele said the main focus is still to be in the playoffs.

“I think we know we had all the chances in the world to make playoffs this year. We will lose some key players but I know we are also going to gain some,” she said.

– Photo by Cameron Penney