Ravens skiers earn medals at OUA Championships

Despite the rainy race conditions, the Carleton Ravens varsity Nordic Skiing team managed to come out as the top team after three days of competition at the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) Championships in Midland, Ont. on Feb. 24-26.

The Ravens both earned both the men’s and women’s OUA Championship banners—the second time Carleton has in the history of the nordic skiing program, and the first time in 13 years.

“It’s been a team goal for a number of years to have . . . both our men’s team and our women’s team come out with an OUA Championship,” said Zoë Williams, a skier on the team. “Last year, the girls got the banner, the year before, the guys got the banner, and so we were all super stoked to have us both on top together.”

Several Ravens skiers raced with podium finishes, earning medals on each day of competition.

Williams won three silver medals in three events—the 5km interval start, the 3 x 3km team event, and the 10km mass start.

Aidan Kirkham also medaled throughout the competition, capturing bronze in the 10km interval start and the men’s 3 x 3km relay, and a silver in the 15km mass start.

Veteran skier Megan Evans, who last year raced to OUA gold, came third in the 10km event.

For the team relay on the second day of competition, both the men’s and women’s A and B teams finished second and third on the podium behind Lakehead.

Twelve Carleton skiers—six men and six women—were also selected as OUA Nordic All-Stars after the successful competition. This includes Williams, Kirkham, and Evans.

“Everybody crushed it,” Williams said. “We were all so consistent and there were so many of us in the top five or top 10.”

She added that Nicholas Clifford, the team’s coach, was pleased with the skiers’ top performances and the overall team championship.

While some Ravens skiers are done racing for the season, many skiers will return to competition in Canmore, Alta. for the Canadian College and University Nordic Championships.

“I’m hoping we can ride our success, and this wave of enthusiasm and excitement from OUAs,” Williams said.

