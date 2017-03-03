Profile: Ottawa startup GenM

With costs for post-secondary education continuing to rise, and job markets becoming increasingly competitive, landing a job can be difficult for students.

GenM, an Ottawa-based company, seeks to provide free online marketing training to students and millennials and help find them marketing placements with small businesses, according to their website.

Carleton University journalism student Hilary Laffrenier, an intern for GenM, said the company was launched last year. GenM recently partnered with Shopify to offer additional training for students, according to Laffrenier.

Moe Abbas, founder of GenM, said the company’s online platform helps spread the idea of free education throughout the world.

“Our mission is to accelerate the advent of free education. We want to train one million students in the next five years for free,” Abbas said.

Currently, the program has trained 2,000-5,000 students so far, mainly in North America, but also including other English speaking countries such as the U.K. and Australia.

The online training involves a series of PowerPoint-style presentations and interactive games that students works through, guiding them through steps such as how to build a brand and how to identify niche markets.

Students in the program create a brand which they market through the creation of presentations that goes towards their portfolio work, which they can show to prospective employers. Throughout the program people are assigned points based on their work, which total up as they complete the assigned tasks.

“Right now we offer free marketing training, with zero cost to students. We match the top graduates from the program, which is usually between three to five per cent, with small businesses,” Abbas said.

This means that most students will not receive an employment experience, which is described as a “Guaranteed Job Opportunity” on the GenM website.



In an email, Valerie Molino, a third-year journalism student at Carleton and an intern at GenM, said GenM is currently partnered with around 15 small businesses.

“When [students] start working with these companies they are now employed by them, so they’ve technically stepped into the workforce,” Molino said.

The way GenM makes their money is similar to how Uber functions, taking a cut of the earnings students make through using the platform while working with the businesses they get assigned, she said.