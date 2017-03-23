Ontario donates grants towards “technology-based learning” at universities

The Ontario government has announced it will provide funding towards technology-based learning to several post-secondary institutions in the province.

eCampusOntario, a non-profit organization that represents all public universities and colleges in Ontario and is funded by the provincial government, said it will donate a range of research and innovation grants to several Ontario universities and colleges to “explore technology-enabled learning,” according to a news release.

The grants will total $2.6 million.

A few projects that will receive funding include a study involving gaming as a teaching method for science programs, a project evaluating the impact of virtual simulations as a teaching tool in nursing programs, and an online space for Indigenous students to gather, record, and discuss stories from local elders.

“This investment . . . will advance knowledge in our province and will lead to the design of engaging programs and courses that will benefit our students and will ultimately contribute to a more highly skilled workforce across Ontario,” said David Porter, CEO of eCampusOntario, in the news release.