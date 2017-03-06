CUPE 4600 reaches tentative agreement with university

The union representing teaching assistants and contract instructors at Carleton have reached a tentative agreement with the university.

After bargaining between both sides continued over the weekend, Canadian Union for Public Employees (CUPE) Local 4600 members began picketing shortly after 6 a.m. on March 6, the first day a strike would have been legally possible.

The picket lines were up for about an hour, before CUPE 4600 posted a tweet at 7:21 a.m. that stated they had reached a tentative deal with the university.

Rob Thomas, the assistant vice-president (human resources) at Carleton, said in a statement posted on the university’s website that “the university is operating as usual.”

According to the statement, details of the tentative agreement will be released after a ratification vote by both CUPE 4600 and the university.