Carleton President Roseann Runte to step down

Carleton President Roseann Runte has announced she will be stepping down from her role as president of the university on July 31. She will be seeking another “leadership opportunity,” according to a statement from Carleton.

The statement says the university’s Board of Governors will start the process to find her replacement. Runte has been the president of the university for the past nine years and her resignation comes a year before her second term was set to expire in 2018.

More to come.