Carleton basketball players among OUA award winners

Ontario University Athletics (OUA) announced the major award winners for the men’s and women’s basketball season on March 1.

From the Carleton Ravens men’s basketball team, guard Connor Wood was named 2016-17 Player of the Year.

Wood, in his fifth and final season, is ending his university basketball career on a high note. Wood led the OUA, by sinking 76 three-point shots and he averaged 19.1 points per game. Wood also was also named a First Team All-Star after being part of the Second Team All-Stars the past two seasons.

Wood’s teammate and Ravens guard, Kaza Kajami-Keane was also named a First Team All-Star for the second year in a row, after his league leading 99 assists, and averaging 15.5 points per game.

Ravens forward Ryan Ejim was also named a Second Team All-Star in his final season at Carleton, while Eddie Ekiyor was named to the OUA All-Rookie team.

Ravens head coach Dave Smart was named the OUA Coach of the Year after taking a year off and returning to the Ravens bench this season. He coached the team with an average 92 points for, and only 58.6 points allowed.

As for the Carleton Ravens women’s basketball team, Ravens forward Heather Lindsay, was named a First Team All-Star for the second consecutive season.

Lindsay led the OUA with 10.8 rebounds per game and a 55.8 shot percentage.

Also on the First Team All-Stars from Carleton is forward Catherine Traer, who led Carleton with 14.6 points per game in her first season with the team after playing three seasons with the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees.

Ravens forward Elizabeth Leblanc was named a Second Team All-Star, and set a career high with 11.7 points per gam

