BREAKING: CUPE 4600 ratifies tentative agreement

The Canadian Union for Public Employees (CUPE) Local 4600 has ratified both of its newest collective agreements with the university.

83.5 per cent of teaching assistants at Carleton voted in favour of their new agreement, while 90 per cent of contract instructors voted to ratify their agreement.

The union had been involved in negotiations with the university since June 2016, and reached a tentative deal in the morning of March 6, after going on strike for an hour. The ratification vote was held from March 20-22.

Both collective agreements are set to expire in August 2019.