Women’s basketball team extends win streak

The Carleton Ravens women’s basketball team extended their win streak to 16 games, as they beat the previously undefeated Queen’s Gaels by a score of 60-52. The following night, they defeated the York Lions by a score of 65-40.

The Ravens overcame 25 turnovers to rally over Queen’s, and were lead by guard Catherine Traer, who scored 14 points, four assist, and five rebounds.

“We definitely went to Queen’s with a determined mind set, and a bit of a chip on our shoulder, not only because of their undefeated season, but because of our own rivalry that has been going on for the two years I’ve been at Carleton,” Ravens guard Alex Trivieri said after the game.

As the two teams headed into the fourth quarter, the Gaels held a narrow 40-39 lead.

The Ravens shifted their focus to defence, holding the Gaels to only 12 points in the quarter.

The Ravens’ offence was then able to grab a quick hold of the lead, as the duo of Jenjen Abella and Elizabeth LeBlanc widened the gap, combining for 12 points and securing another win for Carleton.

The Ravens then followed up the win with another victory in Toronto against the Lions.

Trivieri said there are challenges when playing road games back-to-back and being a student athlete.

“Most of us take our full course-load between Monday to Thursday, leaving Friday free so we do not miss class on travel or game day,” she said. “With all of this in mind, it does get difficult at times, but it is a sacrifice we make to being a part of a special group and team.”

The Ravens cruised past the Lions by a 25-point margin victory, featuring the offensive drive of Carleton guard Nicole Gilmore, who produced 17 points in the victory.

The Ravens’ offence helped the perimeter shooters find the ideal shot, the team recorded 12 assist and shot 40 per cent from the field. Carleton’s back court shooters were able to find openings in the Lion’s defence, allowing good looks for their better jump shooters.

The Lions’ were unable to grab the lead during the game, as they attempted to close the gap in the second half of the game. Their 15 offensive rebounds during the game gave the Lions hope as they capitalized on some of the opportunities that presented themselves.

But the Ravens forced the Lions to 14 turnovers, extending the gap between both team.

The Ravens will wrap up the regular season with a pair of games at the Ravens’ Nest when they take on the University of Toronto Varsity Blues and the Ryerson Rams on Feb. 17 and 18, respectively.

– Photo by Trevor Swann