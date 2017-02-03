Women’s basketball defeats Gee-Gees at Capital Hoops

The Carleton Ravens women’s basketball team’s tough defence edged out the University of Ottawa (U of O) Gee-Gees in a 57-44 victory during the 11th annual Capital Hoops Classic at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Ravens guard Nicole Gilmore led the Carleton offence as her 19 points led the team over their cross-town rivals.

The win marked the Ravens’ second consecutive win at the Capital Hoops Classic and 14th consecutive regular season victory.

Carleton forward Heather Lindsay opened up the scoring with the games first bucket, as the Ravens scored on their first possession. U of O’s defence came out strong however, limiting the inside presence of Lindsay early in the game.

Gee-Gees guard Jennifer Crowe hit two early jumpers to put U of O up 8-5.

After a time out by Ravens head coach Taffe Charles, the Ravens went on a 11-0 run to take a commanding 16-8 lead by the middle of the second quarter. The offensive push was lead by Lindsay, who scored four points in the run.

“We just wanted to stay relaxed, and not let the atmosphere get to [the team],” Ravens assistant coach Eric Parthenais said of the early timeout.

Gee-Gees guard Melina Wishart sparked the offence for U of O as she hit the jumper to end Carleton’s run. The two rivals exchanged offensive punches to end the half at 28-19 in favour of Carleton.

The second half started with a three-point shot from Gilmore, which sparked the Ravens’ offence, and went on a 10-0 run later in the third quarter.

On the other side of the court, it was Carleton’s best defensive quarter of the season, as they limited the Gee-Gees to only four points and 12.5 percent shooting percentage.

By the end of the third quarter, the Ravens extended their lead to 20 points.

U of O’s offence found its feet in the fourth quarter as they fought back to try to gain some momentum on offence.

Gee-Gees guard Sarah Besselink hit two three-point shots to close the gap, as the U of O offence began to capitalize on open shots. Besselink score a team high 16 points in the game.

U of O scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, nearly matching their offensive output from the previous three quarters combined.

But the Ravens were able to control the rebounds by a margin of 13 by the end of the game and were able to hold onto their lead as they won the game by a score of 57-44

Following the game, Lindsay, who finished with eight points and 15 rebounds, said defence and rebounding was key to the victory.

“Those were our two main focuses going into the game,” Lindsay said.

– Main photo by Dan Robertson