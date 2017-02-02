UNOFFICIAL RESULTS: CUSA EXECUTIVES 2017-18
The unofficial results for the 2017 Carleton University Students’ Association (CUSA) election were presented to The Charlatan by Chief Electoral Officer Frano Cavar. The One Carleton slate swept all executive positions. This is the highest voter turn-out in CUSA election history, with 9,849 votes—37.2 per cent of the voter population.
President
Zameer Masjedee – 3,957
Ashley Courchene – 2,848
No Confidence – 1,019
Abstain – 882
Carson Fischl – 666
Caleb Broecker – 477
Vice-president (finance)
Gavin Resch – 3,538
Greg Owens – 2,334
Victoria Lalande – 2,202
Abstain – 894
No Confidence – 881
Vice-president (internal)
Cat Kelly – 3,870
Ahmad Araji – 2,119
Ruth Lau MacDonald – 1,905
No Confidence – 1,022
Abstain – 933
Vice-president (student services)
Alexis Oundu – 4,216
Zophia Brobio – 2,857
No Confidence – 1,390
Abstain – 1,386
Vice-president (student issues)
Alexandra Noguera – 3,905
Kenneth Alui – 2,693
Abstain – 1,117
Danny Ford – 1,071
No Confidence – 1,063
Vice-president (student life)
Abdullah Jaber – 3,958
Donna Al Sououb – 2,993
No Confidence – 1,457
Abstain – 1,441