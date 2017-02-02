UNOFFICIAL RESULTS: CUSA EXECUTIVES 2017-18

The unofficial results for the 2017 Carleton University Students’ Association (CUSA) election were presented to The Charlatan by Chief Electoral Officer Frano Cavar. The One Carleton slate swept all executive positions. This is the highest voter turn-out in CUSA election history, with 9,849 votes—37.2 per cent of the voter population.

President

Zameer Masjedee – 3,957

Ashley Courchene – 2,848

No Confidence – 1,019

Abstain – 882

Carson Fischl – 666

Caleb Broecker – 477

Vice-president (finance)

Gavin Resch – 3,538

Greg Owens – 2,334

Victoria Lalande – 2,202

Abstain – 894

No Confidence – 881

Vice-president (internal)

Cat Kelly – 3,870

Ahmad Araji – 2,119

Ruth Lau MacDonald – 1,905

No Confidence – 1,022

Abstain – 933

Vice-president (student services)

Alexis Oundu – 4,216

Zophia Brobio – 2,857

No Confidence – 1,390

Abstain – 1,386

Vice-president (student issues)

Alexandra Noguera – 3,905

Kenneth Alui – 2,693

Abstain – 1,117

Danny Ford – 1,071

No Confidence – 1,063

Vice-president (student life)

Abdullah Jaber – 3,958

Donna Al Sououb – 2,993

No Confidence – 1,457

Abstain – 1,441