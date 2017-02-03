Ravens defeat Gee-Gees for fifteenth straight win
The Ravens started the second quarter with a narrow 14-13 lead. U of O was strong from the three point line, completing five of 11 attempts and scoring 15 points.
U of O guard Brandon Robinson scored three of those three-pointers and had a total of 10 points in the quarter.
Despite shooting at 44 percent from the field, Carleton only lead 31-29 after two quarters.
U of O was shooting at 28 per cent but managed to get 20 shot attempts, two times more than Carleton’s 10 attempts. U of O also benefited from Carleton’s eight turnovers.
After a five minute break in the middle of the quarter due to a shot clock malfunction, Carleton stormed ahead on a five-point run. In the half, Carleton outscored U of O 23-9, giving them a commanding 16 point lead. Carleton guard Joe Rocca put up eight points in the third quarter alone.
U of O tried to keep scoring from the three-point line but had little luck, going one-for-11 attempts. In overall field goal attempts, they went three-for-19.
Entering the fourth quarter, the Ravens lead 54-38. In the fourth, both teams went back-and-forth trading points, before Carleton pulled away with a 74-61 win.
Carleton was dominant in rebounding, ending the game with 48 rebounds, while thier overall season average is 44-per-game.
Ejim credited the coaching staff for the win.