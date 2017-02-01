Mid-season review: women’s basketball

It’s the final stretch of the 2016-17 Ontario University Athletics (OUA) women’s basketball season, and the Carleton Ravens women’s basketball team sits comfortably at the top of the OUA North Division as they prepare for one of the most anticipated rivalry games of the season.

The Ravens have had a dominating season, with a 13-1 record that gives them a firm grip on the standings.

Carleton entered the season ranked as the best team in U SPORTS, but stumbled in the opening game, falling to the Algoma Thunderbirds.

Ravens guard Alexandra Trivieri said the team used this as motivation for subsequent opponents.

“After the game we had to regroup as a team, and decide what type of team we wanted to be moving forward,” she said via email. “Overall, the loss was motivation for the rest of the season to prove that we are a team that dictates our outcomes.”

Since the first loss of the season, Carleton is currently on a 13-game winning streak and has outscored opponents by an average of 22 points per game.

The Ravens’ win streak began with a victory over the Nipissing Lakers on the road, followed by another win against the Laurentian Voyageurs.

In their home opener, the Ravens defeated both the Brock Badgers and the McMaster Marauders.

The Ravens then went 9-0 in January, including a 57-50 win over the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees at Montpetit Hall.

Trivieri said the success of the team can be attributed to the intense practices that help the team stay mentally prepared for each game.

“In practice, we focus on preparing for the next team we are playing, as well as improving our individual and team skills.” she said. “We practice at the highest possible level we can in order to physically prepare for a game.”

As the Ravens approach the end of the regular season, they are set to face their toughest competition yet.

Following the Capital Hoops Classic on Feb. 3, the Ravens will travel to Kingston to take on the Queen’s Gaels on Feb. 10.

The Gaels are undefeated in 14 games, and Queen’s guard Veronika Lavergne leads the OUA with a field goal percentage of 57.9.

The following night, the Ravens will take on the York Lions, then host the Ryerson Rams and University of Toronto Varsity Blues on Feb. 17 and 18 at the Ravens’ Nest.

So far this season, Carleton’s defence is one of the team’s strengths, allowing only 51 points per game—which is the best in the OUA.

Offensively, the Ravens have been led by forward Heather Lindsay, who leads the OUA with 11.1 rebounds per game, and is fifth in points per game with 16.

The Ravens have had a strong season so far and look to continue their win streak heading into the playoffs.

Their 13-game win streak will be on the line when they take on the Gee-Gees on Feb. 3 as part of the Capital Hoops Classic.

– File photo