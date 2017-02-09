Food and Drink blog: Say “Happy Valentine’s Day” with food

Did you know that Valentine’s Day is the second most popular day of the year for people to dine out? Skip the crowded restaurants this February 14th and instead plan a romantic evening at home. Whether you’re single or taken this Valentine’s Day, treat yourself this holiday by following this dine-in menu.

Drink:

Couple’s recipe: We all know that wine incites romance and has long been compared to the euphoria of love! Try this Touch of Venus white wine cocktail on Valentine’s Day. This love potion consists of four simple ingredients:

o 3 oz. dry white wine

o 1 oz limoncello

o ½ tsp amaretto

o ½ tsp fresh lemon juice

Singleton recipe: Kick off this Valentine’s Day with a Rasmopolitan (a cosmopolitan combined with the fruity flavour of raspberries). This cocktail originates from the 90s, and is tasty and easy to make. All you need is:

o 2 tablespoons citrus-flavoured vodka

o 2 tablespoons raspberry-flavoured vodka

o 1 tablespoon Chambord

o 1 tablespoon freshly-squeezed lime juice

o 1 tablespoon simple syrup

o 2 tablespoons cranberry juice

Dinner:

Couple’s recipe: A day as special as this deserves a unique spin on everyone’s favourite meal. I’m talking about heart-shaped pizza. Who cares about circles or squares when you can make your pizza in the shape of a heart! You will need the following:

o Homemade or store-bought pizza dough

o Pizza sauce

o Shredded mozzarella cheese

o Toppings of your choice (pepperoni, olives, onions, green peppers, ect.)

Singleton recipe: Since you won’t be needing to worry about your Lady and the Tramp moment going disastrously wrong, treat yourself to some Spaghetti and Meatballs this Valentine’s Day. You’ll need:

o ¼ cup grated parmesan

o ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

o 2 garlic cloves, minced

o 1 large egg

o 1 pound ground beef

o ¼ cup dried breadcrumbs

o 1 tablespoon olive oil

o 1 can crushed tomatoes

o ¾ pound spaghetti

Dessert:

Couple’s recipe: Chocolate-covered strawberries . . . because what’s Valentine’s Day without strawberries dipped in chocolate. Their red colour and heart shape are the perfect fruit to celebrate love. It only takes three ingredients:

o 16 ounces milk chocolate chips

o 2 tablespoons shortening

o 1 pound fresh strawberries

Singleton recipe: My favourite desert of all time: Cherry-chip cupcakes. Their pink hue makes them the perfect Valentine’s Day treat. The best part is nobody can tell you you’ve eaten too many! This super simple recipe will be the easiest yet most delicious thing you’ve ever made. All you need is:

o 1 box Betty Crocker Cherry Chip Cake Mix

o 1 cup water or milk

o ½ cup vegetable oil

o 3 eggs

– Photo by Angela Tilley