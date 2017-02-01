Editorial: Students should vote for a mixed executive

In the middle of a Carleton University Students’ Association (CUSA) election, it can be easy and tempting to get caught up in the hype and glitz of a particular slate. The well-crafted messages and eye-catching posters might entice students to vote for that slate in all positions on the CUSA executive. However, students could be better served by a mixed executive—one that isn’t dominated by a single slate.

A mixed slate would make CUSA more representative of the undergraduate student body. With diversity, we get different ideas on council, and ones that blanket a variety of issues. A mixed slate will draw on ideas from everyone running, not just one group.

This year’s executive benefitted from the inclusion of Ashley Courchene, as he brought to the table new policies that the other executives did not. Despite the court case and backlash that followed his election, a legal case is not the norm following the election of a mixed slate, nor should it be.

The CUSA elections this year have seen more independent candidates than usual, and these candidates should not be discounted because they aren’t part of a cohesive slate. They are legitimate choices, and despite the lack of resources that comes with running independently, their platforms matter just as much.

Students should give all candidates an equal chance, and not dismiss certain candidates based on slate affiliation or being an independent. Executive candidates should be judged on their platform points, not connections.