Editorial: CUSA elections have become toxic

Two slates and a handful of independent candidates made for a different Carleton University Students’ Association (CUSA) election this year.

With multiple independent candidates running for president, as well as three others for vice-president positions, the voices outside of slates are louder than ever before. This proves a significant rise in the discontent Carleton has with the status quo of student politics.

The CUSA executive debate on Jan. 30 was a prime example of said discontent. The crowd was clearly divided, competing for who could be the loudest, while the independent candidates struggled to get their point across—which was ironically their desire to offer an option outside of the divisive slates.

On social media, a different battle is being fought. Volunteers from both opposing slates have been trying to slander one another with old tweets and Facebook posts, while the satirical Twitter account “Youre 1 Carleton” actively vocalizes the anger that exists towards the current CUSA executive.

CUSA elections have become a toxic and divisive environment, where the main focus has been on policy featuring changes that seem to be for shock factor rather than in the interests of students, all while exuding a “win-at-all-costs” mentality and ignoring certain voices that need to be heard.

After this election season wraps up, the association needs to reflect inwardly on how to address the issues that seem to boil over year after year during this season, and draft long-term solutions for the betterment of CUSA and the Carleton community.