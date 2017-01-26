RRRA midterm review: what’s done and what’s not

The Rideau River Residence Association (RRRA) is officially halfway through their term, and The Charlatan had a chance to speak with RRRA president Hyder Naqvi about how the year has been going so far, what promises they’ve kept, and which ones are underway.

Promise: Extend residence move-out deadlines

Yes: Naqvi said via email that after conversations with housing over the summer, “leniency upon request ahead of time” may be granted as long as a student has shown good conduct throughout the year, and have no history of being “written up” or documented for wrongdoings on the residence property.

Promise: Replace the MacDaddy’s with a Burrito Shack in Oasis

Ongoing: While replacing an entire restaurant in Oasis has proved to be easier “said than done,” Naqvi said, RRRA’s talks with Aramark have allowed burritos to make their way to the fridge section in Oasis.

Naqvi said that they are still working towards “a regular presence of burritos on the menu.”

Promise: Create a delivery system from Abstentions and Oasis to a student’s floor

Ongoing: RRRA’s delivery system plan is ready to go, pending approval from the university administration.

Naqvi said RRRA had previously received approval from the university administration to prepare their system, but received requests for further information a week before the program was set to launch.

“We’ve sent that information in, but our contact is away for an extended time based on his voicemail, and we are waiting for him to return to gain approval,” Naqvi said.

Promise: Find new ways to reach out to students about events happening.

Yes: Naqvi said increased awareness across social platforms has helped students find out about RRRA events happening.

Their Twitter and Facebook accounts have been active regularly. Naqvi added RRRA has also “collaborated with housing to increase awareness of [their] events.”

Naqvi added RRRA hired a social media co-ordinator to help with outreach.

Promise: Bring affordable transportation to students.

Yes: RRRA introduced International Student Identity Cards in September, and as of Jan. 19, 200 students had picked them up. These cards, although marketed to international students, are not exclusive, and offer discounts on a wide array of products and services including Greyhound bus tickets, and Porter Airlines or domestic flights when booked with TravelCuts.

RRRA is also currently running a promotion for a $500 travel voucher from VIA Rail in combination with their Residence Formal ticket sales.

Promise: Bring back the residence formal.

Yes: This year’s “Masquerade in Venice” formal will be on Jan. 27 at the Hilton Lac Leamy.

“So far around 500 tickets have been sold,” Naqvi said. “There’s a lot of excitement surrounding the event on campus. Carleton’s Tristan Taylor will be DJing at the event.”

