Ottawa residents protest immigration ban at U.S. embassy

Around a thousand people linked arms to form a human chain around the U.S. embassy in Ottawa on Jan. 30. The demonstration was a protest against an executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump, which bans refugees and citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

Protesters assembled at the stairs at York and Sussex at noon, where they listened to a number of guest speakers before continuing to the U.S. Embassy at around 12:45 P.M.

Between speakers, the crowd chanted “No Hate, No Fear! Refugees are Welcome Here!,” and held up signs with a variety of messages including “Nothing Great About Hate,” “We Are All Muslims Now,” and “Let Love In.”

Elizabeth Bolton, one of the organizers for the demonstration, said Canadians must take action and help protect the rights of those who are threatened by this executive order.

“It’s just vital that we Canadians of all kinds do not remain silent in the face of this decision. We want to say that there can be no borders when it comes to essential human rights, the dignity of the person, and certainly to those that are most vulnerable,” Bolton said. “Canada has demonstrated over many years that it’s a country that wants to welcome refugees. But we have to say more than that right now.”

Frosty temperatures didn’t stop the influx of protesters, and the speakers helped keep the fire going.

Alex Neve, the secretary general of Amnesty International Canada, addressed the crowd by calling upon Canadian leaders to take a stand against the U.S.

“Yes, we are at the U.S. embassy, but we are also coming together here in Canada. I know upon our all of our minds, therefore, is an important message to our government that we expect our leaders—federally, provincially, municipally—to join us,” Neve said. “To join refugees. To join our Muslim sisters and brothers in this important moment of solidarity.”

Berak Hussain, a counsellor for mental health and international students at Carleton University, told the crowd she was inspired by the energy of the protesters gathered at the demonstration.

“When I look around here today, at the many faces of humanity—of love, of acceptance— I am hopeful that our stance here is a strong stance against Islamophobia, racism, discrimination and hate. These do not represent this country,” Hussain said.

Ben MacCrimmon, a student from the University of Ottawa (U of O), said he skipped class to stand in solidarity with his “immigrant brothers and sisters.”

“I want to show my opposition to Trump’s recent policies,” MacCrimmon said. “Right now, [protesting] is one of the major ways that we can show that we don’t support what he’s doing. I think that it’s very important that everyone gets out here.”

Similarly, Sara Murphy, another student from the U of O, said she attended the demonstration to stand in solidarity with people who are facing infringements upon their own human rights.

“I think that standing and supporting refugees is incredibly important, and as a Canadian citizen, I think it’s very important that people all around the world show support. . . and show that we don’t accept these policies,” Murphy said. “We see that this [is] happening, and we do demand change.”

– Photos by Trevor Swann