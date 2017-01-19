More than one million young Canadians victims of cyberbullying and cyberstalking: StatsCan

A recent Statistics Canada (StatsCan) study found about 17 per cent of the Canadian population aged 15-29—roughly 1.1 million Canadians—are victims of cyberbullying and cyberstalking.

The study defines cyberbullying as sending negative or threatening emails, posting inappropriate or embarrassing pictures without the person’s consent, or using one’s identity to send embarrassing or threatening information.

This differs from cyberstalking, which is identified in the report as sending unwanted messages through the internet, or posting inappropriate photos or information on social media websites.

Darcy Hango, a StatsCan researcher who worked on the study, said the number of young people affected by cyberbullying or cyberstalking “suggests that this is a topic of interest among [the Canadian] young adult population.”

“It was an important topic in Canada that has received little to no attention or research based on nationally representative samples,” Hango said.

The study states that members of the LGBTQ+ community were at higher risk of being cyberbullied or cyberstalked, with about one third reporting themselves as victims, compared to 15 per cent of the heterosexual population in the age group.

Single women were more often victims of cyberstalking compared to men, according to the report.

Lia Whalen, a first-year media studies student at the University of Guelph-Humber, said she was the target of cyberbullying when somebody sent text messages to her partner claiming Whalen was involved with someone else.

Whalen, who identifies as a lesbian, said the incident hurt her reputation after rumours of her alleged promiscuity spread among friends and classmates.

“In your mind, you know what actually happened, but it’s when other people don’t believe you . . . it makes you double-think what’s actually happening. It starts to make you think it’s your fault, because all these other people think it’s you,” she said.

About 31 per cent of 15-29 year-olds who had experienced physical or sexual assault before the age of 15 reported being cyberbullied or cyberstalked, in comparison to 13 per cent with those who had not experienced assault.

Carleton University’s Student Affairs website offers resources for students to deal with cyberbullying or cyberstalking, including Health and Counselling Services, Equity Services, and the Department of University Safety.

In an email, Maureen Murdock, director of Health and Counselling Services, offered several coping tips for victims of cyberbullying.

“Remember that it is not your fault and that you are not alone,” she said. “Tell someone you can trust. . . Consider reporting [the cyberbully] to your internet provider, social media administration, administration at school if relevant, [or] the police. . . Do not engage with or respond to the cyberbully.”

