Men’s hockey extends win streak

The Carleton Ravens men’s hockey team extended their winning streak to five games on Jan. 20 by shutting out the Nipissing Lakers by a score of 3-0.

The Ravens were able to open up the scoring in the first period as forwards Alexandre Boivin and Travis Douglas went on a rush. Boivin beat the lone Lakers defenceman and passed it to Douglas, who was able to slide it through the five-hole of Lakers goaltender Domenic Graham.

The Ravens were able to hold the Lakers to only five shots in the first period as the Ravens strong defensive core remained steady.

“I think our recent success has come from our ability to play in our own end. We have been shutting teams down,” said Ravens defenceman Evan de Haan.

This trend continued into the second period, as the Ravens were able to dominate the Lakers. The Ravens were able to put up 17 shots while limiting the Lakers to five shots again.

This offensive push was rewarded five minutes in as de Haan’s point shot was deflected in front of the net by Douglas, and Ravens forward Curtis Meighan was able to bury the rebound into the net.

Only a few minutes later another point shot from de Haan was deflected by Adam Chapman and was picked up by Brett Gustavsen, who beat Graham with a high backhand.

“I think I played well. I was getting pucks to the net and allowing the forwards to bang in some rebounds,” de Haan said after his two-point night.

In the third period, Carleton’s offence was less dominant, as they only posted five shots, whereas the Lakers were able to get eight shots.

Ravens goaltender François Brassard was able to help the defence shut down the Lakers and finish the game.

Brassard’s play in goal was able to get him his fourth shutout this season, and set a program record for most shutouts in a season.

This win marked the last game before Ravens head coach Marty Johnston, and forwards Corey Durocher, Michael McNamee, Brett Welychka, and Ryan Van Stralen depart for the 2017 Winter Universiade. The tournament concludes on Feb. 8, and the five Ravens could miss the rest of the regular season.

“[The players leaving] will give the opportunity to others to step up. It will also show the depth our team has,” de Haan said.

The Ravens will look to keep their win streak alive against the Laurier Golden Hawks on Jan. 27 at the Ice House.