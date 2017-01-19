Letter: SeaWorld has its merits

On Jan. 6, Tilikum, an orca at SeaWorld Orlando, died at the estimated age of 36. Surrounded by his trainers and veterinarians, Tilikum had been suffering from a variety of health complications, including persistent and complicated bacterial lung infection, common in aging orcas, both captive and wild.

Tilikum will be remembered as a lifelong symbol of controversy, beginning in 1983 when he was captured in the wild, off the coat of Iceland. He is often blamed for the deaths of three people, including a trainer at Sealand of the Pacific in 1991, a trespasser at SeaWorld Orlando in 1999, and a SeaWorld trainer in 2010.

The death of 40-year-old SeaWorld trainer Dawn Brancheau was the subject of a highly-publicised documentary called Blackfish. The 2013 anti-SeaWorld film highlighted some of the issues of keeping marine mammals in captivity. Through well-crafted cinematography and convincing narrative and interviews, the film opened a dialogue about the practice of keeping marine mammals in captivity.

The response to Blackfish had major impacts on SeaWorld operations, including changes to animal husbandry and education programs. The most significant impact was a new, misguided perception of SeaWorld and other zoological facilities. Because of Blackfish and animal rights groups such as PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), people believe that SeaWorld is entirely profit-driven, when they actually use the majority of their available resources to promote education, conservation and care for their animals.

The film used inaccurate and false information to create backlash. For example, the film suggests that orcas live longer in the wild, stating that females can live up to 100. This claim is contradictory to scientific studies which have discovered that wild females live between 30-46 years, according to the Canadian Science Advisory Secretariat. Tilikum himself lived well beyond the wild male lifespan of 19-31 years. Blackfish also suggests that SeaWorld still collects orcas from the wild, but in reality, SeaWorld has not done that in over 40 years. The majority of SeaWorld’s orcas were bred in captivity, a practice that was abandoned in March 2016.

One of SeaWorld’s most underappreciated obligations is that they run one of the world’s largest animal rescue operations. Over the past 50 years, SeaWorld has rescued, rehabilitated and released over 28,000 animals, including dolphins, manatees, sea turtles and birds. While animal rights activists spend their time voicing their opinions, SeaWorld has played an active role in caring for animals.

Activists commonly suggest that SeaWorld’s orcas should be released into the wild. However, unlike other species that SeaWorld has cared for, that notion has not been proven successful. Keiko, the star of Free Willy, died shortly after his release in 2003. It was found that he had difficulty surviving, failed to re-integrate with a pod, and got sick from bacteria in the ocean.

When SeaWorld first opened in 1964, people did not understand orcas and wanted to learn more about them. They have accomplished this goal, so perhaps it is time to move on. Since SeaWorld has ended their breeding program, it is likely that within the next 50 years, there will be no more orcas left in captivity.

Tilikum was not the first orca to die at SeaWorld, nor will he be the last. Just as they should not be blamed for Tilikum’s death, SeaWorld should focus their attention on ensuring that all of the remaining orcas receive the best possible care in the years to come.