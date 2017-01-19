Letter: Referendum process was followed correctly

The wrong document was examined when the referendum rules surrounding the Student Union Building were addressed in Salojin’s opinion piece.

There is a referendum process for the Carleton University Students’ Association (CUSA) and there is a referendum policy for student tuition fees. Tuition fees are handled by the Ancillary Fee Committee. The Graduate Students’ Association (GSA), CUSA, and the university are the members of that committee.

The GSA did not take part in the Student Union Building referendum, so that left CUSA and the university. The rules for a referendum are set by this Ancillary Committee, and therefore not the rules outlined in the bylaws or policies of CUSA.

For example, a comment was made that there could not be any mention found of the requirement to have 15 per cent of the student body vote to make the results legitimate. It was suggested that the ombudsman, the person running the referendum, decided on that number. But that rule is part of the Ancillary Fee referendum rules that the students and the university agreed upon. The ombudsman just followed the policy.

I agree with that it is an odd situation to have the ombudsperson overseeing student elections and referendum votes. A number of years ago students had lost confidence in the integrity of student elections. CUSA wanted a person and office they could trust to oversee the elections, and the ombdusman was asked to be that person.

The same applies to referendums, as the students and university had a trust issue over the results. The ombudsman was asked by both groups to oversee the referendum votes as both parties trusted the office.

It is not an ideal situation for an independent office, but it works for this campus, and sometimes procedures are put in place for the better interest of the university community as a whole. I am open to hearing suggestions regarding a better office that is fit for this role.

As for comments regarding the referendum being unclear or “hazy,” I disagree. The question was very clear, and students understood the question. Forty-one per cent of the undergrad student body cast their votes. That is the best turnout in student election or referendum voting in Carleton history. The students made it quite clear they were aware and engaged given their response to the question.

The ombudsman office is open to any students looking for clarifications regarding referendum rules on campus, and I would encourage any students interested in sharing their input to drop by and let their voice be heard.