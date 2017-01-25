Health and Fitness blog: Hot child in the tunnels

In today’s blog—the latest in my series of melodramatic, bellyaching articles on low-level campus problems—I’m turning up the heat on a new, but nonetheless bone-chilling issue.

I like Carleton, I really do (you can thank Margaret Wente for that line). But if there’s one thing I can’t stand about this place, it’s its total inability to decide on a solid room temperature.

This is a huge issue. Carleton either has no chill, or it has way too much of it.

I’m sure you know what I’m talking about. You come in to class, take off your jacket, and open your laptop. But by the time your prof has gotten their power point going, you find you’ve slipped your jacket back over your shoulders, and your fingers have gone numb on your keypad. Even in classrooms that don’t have windows, you find yourself wondering—where is that breeze coming from?

Other times, it seems like campus is designed to make you sweat through your clothes. If you’ve ever walked the tunnel hill from up to Tory, you know what I’m talking about.

However, that’s not to say the tunnels are always hot. The temperature underground alternates from polar vortex to swampland—taking a walk from Steacie to St. Pat’s is a journey from the ninth ring of hell to the surface of Pluto, and back again. Moving from building to building is like participating in a giant, never-ending science experiment where, unbeknownst to anyone, a monkey in a mirrored room is playing with the university’s temperature settings while scientists take notes. We are rats—and not just because we’re running through tunnels.

Ever had your glasses fog up in class? Broken into a sweat and had your pencil slip out of your hand during an intense exam? Me neither! But I know a guy!

I’m from Newfoundland. I totally get having four seasons in one day—blizzard in the morning, then rain and slush, then sun splitting rocks, then enough wind to blow the roof off the house. It just usually doesn’t happen inside.

C’mon Carleton!

But here’s the worst part of it. Ever tried using your most poorly-heated class’s climate controls? They are hope-inducing dream-killers, amirite? I’ve pressed those up and down arrows over and over, my fingers aching from cold or drained from heat exhaustion. Damn you, programmable thermostats!

Enough is enough. My temperature is rising on this issue. This is a HOT topic on campus that needs to be addressed—now!