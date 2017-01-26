Government launches public service social media website

The federal government has created a networking website for students, academics, and public servants to collaborate and share ideas.

The website, called GCcollab, will allow students to connect with public service employees and ask about careers at the federal level.

Jeffrey Outram, the head of the project, said the website stands apart from social media networking websites such as LinkedIn.

He said the platform offers people the ability to do hard research and to talk and collaborate together. GCcollab is also a place to find colleagues and groups that you are interested in, he added.

“[The website] offers the ability to go to one platform and know this is where public servants can answer your questions and share their knowledge. It’s about making connections,” Outram said.

He said the website’s “group feature” on GCcollab is the “heart” of the platform, since it allows users to choose from groups that consist of a variety of topics. The topics discussed on the website can range from social media research to the economics of forestry, and will connect users to other people interested in the same topics.

“The point is to have numerous discussions on a variety of topics,” Outram said.

GCcollab is also a great way to help students who are on the lookout for job opportunities, according to Outram.

“We get the question all the time from students . . . How do I get into government?” he said.

Outram said GCcollab was originally a test pilot between three to five universities. It was launched in September 2016 to more universities, and in November was opened to public servants at the provincial level.

Abby Rabishaw, a third-year social work student at Carleton University, said she has already shown interest in using the website and will try and use it to find summer employment.

“It is bridging the gap and showing what [members of the public service] are doing for us,” she said.

