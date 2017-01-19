Experts offer advice to students currently seeking jobs

January symbolizes the time where students begin searching for summer employment, but it can be a daunting task.

Phaedra Gryz, a Carleton University career counsellor, said several employers are currently looking for both summer students and new graduates for entry-level positions.

“Job hunting is most successful when an individual has a targeted goal in mind,” Gryz said. “Job searching is an active process, and it is important for job seekers to connect with their professional network both online, and in-person.”

Carleton Career Services hosts a variety of workshops to help students find jobs, including career fairs, a job shadow program, and employer information sessions. Staff also helps coach students through the networking process to learn about career paths, Gryz said.

Gail Tomka, office manager at Caskanette Udall Consulting in Kitchener, said she hires summer students through co-op programs. Tomka said it’s difficult for students to get a job in their field if they aren’t part of a co-op program.

“Even getting paid employment can be tough,” she said. “It is important to me, when I look at resumes of students, to see that they did something on their summers off.”

Andrew Cardozo, the executive director of the think-tank Pearson Centre for Progressive Policy, said there are several things students need to keep in mind when looking for jobs.

“Number one, keep your options open,” he said. “Invest in your education. If you can’t get a job, keep going to school. Learn French if you want to work in Ottawa. Volunteering is good, as long as you make a commitment with an organization for a long period of time. Expand your networks, but also use your study as a reason to make contacts.”

Cardozo also said students should individualize each application based on the employer.

“Highlight in point-form how your experiences relate to what [the employer is] looking for,” he said.

Nicole Gitobu, an international student studying journalism, said she used networking to land her first job in Canada. Students should establish connections if they want to land a job, she added.

“With the connections of my friend, I was able to get a guaranteed job over the summer in downtown Toronto,” she said.

Stephanie Hall, a third-year psychology student at Carleton, said she works in a security position at the House of Commons.

“It cost a lot to get the license, but if you shop around for different companies that give training, you can get it for relatively cheap. It’s an easy job and it teaches people to respect those in command,” Hall said.

Carleton University offers a wide range of career services and job opportunities for students, including a variety of job postings on Carleton’s mySuccess Portal.

– Photo by Angela Tilley