Contract instructors, TAs vote to strike amid negotiations with Carleton

The results of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 4600 strike vote are as follows:

Unit 1 (Teaching Assistants): 84 per cent YES

Unit 2 (Contract Instructors): 91 per cent YES

CUPE 4600 is the union that represents teaching assistants and contract instructors at Carleton. It is currently engaged in contract negotiations with the university.

Micheal Ostroff, a member of the bargaining team, said in a Jan. 26 article in The Charlatan that the results of the vote do not mean a strike will definitely happen, just that it is now a possibility in the negotiation process.