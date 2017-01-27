Contract instructors, TAs vote to strike amid negotiations with Carleton
The results of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 4600 strike vote are as follows:
Unit 1 (Teaching Assistants): 84 per cent YES
Unit 2 (Contract Instructors): 91 per cent YES
CUPE 4600 is the union that represents teaching assistants and contract instructors at Carleton. It is currently engaged in contract negotiations with the university.
Micheal Ostroff, a member of the bargaining team, said in a Jan. 26 article in The Charlatan that the results of the vote do not mean a strike will definitely happen, just that it is now a possibility in the negotiation process.