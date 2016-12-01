ISC hosts Culture Fest

The Carleton University Students’ Association’s International Students’ Centre (ISC) hosted their annual Culture Fest in the University Centre on Nov. 16.

This year, the annual celebration of Carleton’s diversity featured a new element—a cultural fashion show featuring local designers and student models.

“Clothing is such a big part of culture—the many cultures that we come from, and it’s very representative of the identities that we carry around,” said Alexis Oundo, the ISC’s programming coordinator.

The show featured designs inspired by countries from all over the world, from Africa to Latin America.

Oundo said the community had a positive reaction to adding the fashion show and including local design talent.

“We had a lot of local designers here in Ottawa who [are] also known within the Ottawa and Carleton community,” she said. “So it was really good to have them involved with it.”

Ingie Elsaka, a third-year communications studies student, said the fashion show attracted her to Culture Fest.

“That’s what caught my attention and I believe that’s what caught a lot of people’s attention,” she said.

The show also showcased local business vendors, including Blessing Oruma, the owner of EleBeautéHair in Ottawa.

Oruma got involved with Culture Fest after being approached by members of the community. Oruma brought weaves for attendees to try on, and shared information about the hair extensions and products sold by her company.

“The response has been nice—right now people are trying on wigs and I think they are enjoying that. I am happy to see people coming out to see what is going to be showcased,” Oruma said.

Allisha Bakshi, a third-year economics and psychology student, said she hoped students would take away a new understanding of diversity from the event.

“I hope they can appreciate diversity a little more, see that behind these four walls of the university and even this city, Ottawa, there is so much more,” Bakshi said.

Oruma said she thinks the event was great for the community, adding she hoped students will appreciate the art, and consider sharing their own in the future.

“I hope people are able to appreciate the beauty of being a student and being able to share their work . . . It shows how talented students are,” she said.

—with files from Taylor Barrett