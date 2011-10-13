Religion Blog: There’s space for god amongst the books

I recently read an article in State Press Magazine, “Looking for God in Academia,” and although the points expressed were specifically related to Arizona State courses in religious studies, I found myself attempting to apply the title to my own campus.
The Baha’i faith (Baha’u’llah) holds to the belief that all religions are, in essence, one. Also, that science and religion are actually a harmonious couple, and that each individual owes it to his or her self to investigate the truth of their reality instead of just accepting things as they’re presented. As a member of this religion, I can say that I have both sought and found God in academia.
In Paris Talks, the son of the Baha’i faith’s founder, Abdu’l-Baha, wrote:
“Religion and science are the two wings upon which man's intelligence can soar into the heights, with which the human soul can progress. It is not possible to fly with one wing alone! Should a man try to fly with the wing of religion alone he would quickly fall into the quagmire of superstition, whilst on the other hand, with the wing of science alone he would also make no progress, but fall into the despairing slough of materialism.”
Universities are considered places where science rules (although, engineering students may often try to tell you that ‘arts’ are not sciences), and we tend to create a dichotomy between science and religion.
No scrutiny here, dichotomies have helped us understand things in the past by separating them into categories and the like. Modern times, however, have helped us realize that things are much more interrelated than we often care to believe, and, that many of these dichotomies are either unnecessary or false.
When you type “science and religion” into Google, you get more than 63 million results. While ‘Googling’ something like “world hunger” only provides just over 13 million. This dichotomy is a hot topic, although we should make clear that we’re not talking about creationism versus evolution. We see exclamations from self-declared militant atheists, and from historically worshipped scientists who reconciled their beliefs with their work. But who’s right?
I see science as a tool that we use to measure the physical world — it helps us understand entities and processes that we see, hear, smell, taste, and touch all around us. We observe, hypothesize, and test our ideas until we come to a conclusion that helps us understand the way things work. I see religion as that same tool, but instead of testing physical truths, we’re dealing with spiritual ones.
Religion helps us understand and measure the processes of a world, for lack of a better word, that we can’t see, taste, touch, hear, or smell. And these two realities, spiritual and material, are intertwined.
Most religions share similar beliefs around the concept of prayer, for example. An individual or group prays because a particular task has come upon them, they have met with difficulty or they simply want to express their love of God. In return, God answers that prayer in whatever way, if at all. God knows it should be answered, thus affecting change in the physical reality.
So, when we’re looking for God in academia, what do we need to consider?
Clearly, not everyone can or will come up with the same answer, and I’m certainly not going to tell you where or how you should look. I’d rather give you some thoughts and ask you to think and look, and let you come to your own conclusion. All thoughts and conclusions, regardless of how different from mine they may be, are completely legitimate.
In fact, my beliefs are fairly new to me. I joined the Baha’i faith three years ago and it has helped shape my current understanding of the world. This idea, especially, that science and religion go hand-in-hand seemed fairly strange initially. However, the more I thought about it, the more I saw that the Baha’is were on to something. Not only do I see God in academia, but also I don’t see academia without God.
7 thoughts on “Religion Blog: There’s space for god amongst the books”
…….this is silly………..
much better than reading about politics allday. the struggle of the spiritually minded student continues!
Good article. We need to stop creating false dichotomies.
I agree with this goof.
This article is a broad starting place barely scratching the surface of quite a few topics.
I’m guessing the author is merely gushing. I would venture to say he recently stumbled upon this topic and the plethora of knowledge gained so quickly he is trying to collect his thoughts.
The topic was on “should god be in academia” but that point wasn’t proven or built upon very well whatsoever. He then goes on about science and religion, baha’i faith, and faith being a tool to make sense of the spiritual world.
The problem is which god should be in the books? And what books? In science books? If so, that is ludicrous. Religion has nothing to offer in those books; the stale texts of old provide no tools to decipher this world, only to hinder science’s progress.
As for the baha’i faith, I am unusually ignorant about this “sect”, which religions get incorporated together? Catholicism? Protestantism? Does good ol’ Xeno make it into this pack of invisible dofuses? I’d like to know more about that.
This may come off as arrogant, and I hope it does. Got to like anonymous posting. I think the author should not be discouraged by anything I say (or anything anyone says for that matter) as these are the discussions that continuously poison religions everywhere and bring people back to reason.
On the contrary, I’m quite encouraged!
I appreciate all comments, and hope that this can turn into a much greater discourse.
I’m glad you picked up on the fact that this article is broad and not very in depth. The reason the article is this way, is that I have much to say and not enough space to say it, or at least to collect it neatly into one article. I was merely setting the stage for future pieces by touching lightly on so many topics. I look over the comments and see what people want to hear about most and what questions they have and then cater to those.
The next step is to figure out how to elaborate on all of these concepts in a way that is in line with whatever mandate has invited me on as a blogger here. Indeed many of the ideas you’ve expressed are already in the works for future pieces and your post, of course, will help structure them.
Plus, you agreed with me.
rather…I see you agreed with the other guy^
all the same, look forward to future dialogue.
Don, I loved this article! It brought me back to ISGP!
I think that the dichotomies that we have so unnecessarily created in our lives cause us to see science and religion and two separate ideas. The quote from Abdu’l-Baha explains nicely what we are seeing in the world today. We see an extreme progression in anything scientific and a lack of morals (which come from God and religion). When we look at advances in technology often we see new gadgets and better and faster platforms to work from. But while we (in North America, Europe, Australia and a few other countries) enjoy an increase in these new scientific inventions, we cannot say the same is true for our brothers and sisters in the rest of the world. How we spend our time with these new technologies can be thought through scientifically or religiously (maybe some would say spiritually or humanitarianly). These technologies can be used for some very amazing things, such as combatting disease with new medical procedures. But some of them need to be carefully thought through. I can spend my whole day on the internet and waste much time there. I can download movies, watch video or chat with friends. I’m not saying that all these things are bad, or that the internet in itself is evil. On the contrary, I think the internet is a great tool that we can use. But when I use Facebook (or any other website) I try to remember that I have a purpose in using them. Be that to contact my family across the globe or to plan a meeting with a study group. I try to remember that actions speak louder than words (especially words posted on the internet). Abdu’l-Baha said “Let deeds, not words, be your adorning”. There are many wonderful inventions that can be used by us today but it is also the intentions we have when we use them that matters. I can study medicine to get a good job and make money or I can study medicine because I truly want to help every person that walks into my clinic. When we approach anything we do in the material world, we need to remember that we have a purpose and that we are all one human family, regardless of religion, race, gender etc… and that we should start to use the knowledge that religion gives us (that is, morals, ethics) in our day to day lives. I’m not saying that we should all turn around and be religious. As Don mentioned nicely, we need to investigate our world using all our faculties, physical and spiritual.
