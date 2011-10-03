Starbucks Venti brewed house blend = 415 mg
Tim Hortons large green tea = 35 mg
Regular cup (8 oz) of brewed coffee = 135 mg
Average can of cola = 36-46 mg
Standard (8.46 oz) can of Red Bull = 80 mg
Maximum recommended intake for adults = 400 mg daily.
*All content values are
approximations, as stated by sources.
– Sources: Energy Fiend,
Health Canada
3 thoughts on “Caffeine content breakdown”
The graphic is very misleading. It looks like one Starbucks cup is equal to 12 Tim Hortons. Except you’re comparing two very different drinks, and two very different sizes.
You’re better off comparing Starbucks Venti coffee to Tim Hortons’ extra large coffee. Or both their teas. At least pick a more typical size (tall for Starbucks, which is equal to a large at Tim Hortons).
Not surprised. You do NOT want to hear my story about when I was in first year and drank Starbucks (venti machiatto?) after an all-nighter. Holy laxative!
and the too much information award goes to…
